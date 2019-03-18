What it's like for city officials faced with outdated technology

Last week we did an interview with Bloomberg's Romy Varghese about how the San Francisco city assessor's office — and city offices like it all over the country — are running on outdated technology systems. After the interview aired, we called Carmen Chu, the elected assessor of San Francisco, to talk to her about some of the issues her office faces with tech.

Often when we're trying to help our customers, we're trying to piece together information from multiple sources and that sometimes leads to confusion. And when you do see that you end up having a lot of missed opportunities in terms of revenues that might come in and really trying to deliver the best customer service you can.

