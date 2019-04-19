What does it mean to be "employed" in the gig economy?

This week the European Parliament passed a law establishing basic rights for workers in the gig economy. It could apply to some 3 million people, everyone from Uber drivers to couriers for the United Kingdom's Deliveroo. The law requires companies to pay when work is canceled last minute or for mandatory training. It also bans "exclusivity clauses," which prevent freelancers from "gigging" for other companies. It's supposed to make working short-term gigs a little more stable. Marketplace’s Amy Scott talked with Joe Miller, a business and tech reporter with the BBC who's been following this law.

