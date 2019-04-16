Clothing subscription boxes from companies like Stitch Fix and Trunk Club have been growing in popularity. Now Walmart is getting into the online personal shopping business — for kids. Walmart is partnering with Kidbox, which provides curated boxes of clothes based on subscriber profiles created by kids or their parents. The move is part of Walmart’s expansion into clothing and apparel, and part of its larger strategy to compete with Amazon.
Walmart adds clothing subscription Kidbox to retail strategy
By Jon Stewart • 12 hours ago