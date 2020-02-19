US Appeals Court Rules Indigent Felons Can Vote Without Paying Fines

A US Court says indigent felons can’t be required to pay fines and fees left over from their sentence before they can register to vote.



The ruling only applies to a group of 17 plaintiffs in the Kelvin Jones vs the Governor of Florida case. The case stems from implementing language for the 2018 constitutional amendment that allowed felons to have their voting rights back. The language requires that before a felon can register they must pay back their restitution, fines, and fees. But voting rights advocates challenged the decision calling it a poll tax. So far courts have agreed, but the state continues to appeal the decision.

Wednesday’s ruling means the plaintiffs are able to go forward and vote until further notice. Florida Conservation Voters Executive Director Aliki Moncrief spoke about what the ruling means for other felons and what she says is an attempt by the legislature to make sure citizens initiatives like the felon voting one doesn’t make it on a ballot in the future.

