U.K. Regulators Approve COVID-19 Vaccine For Widespread Use

By & 35 minutes ago
Originally published on December 2, 2020 6:47 am

The U.K. is the first country where regulators have authorized a major COVID-19 vaccine. The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available next week. The U.K. has ordered 40 million doses.