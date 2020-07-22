Tropical Storm Gonzalo Could Become Season's First Hurricane

Tropical Depression Seven strengthened into Tropical Storm Gonzalo Wednesday morning in the central Atlantic, and it could become a hurricane before it approaches the Lesser Antilles this weekend.

[image]

As of 5m Wednesday, Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located about 1,110 miles east of the southern Windward Islands, and had maximum sustained wind speeds of 50 mph. No coastal watches or warnings have been issued, but forecasts say they may be required for parts of the islands Thursday.

[advisory-al072020]

Gonzalo is forecast to strengthen over the next 24 hours and possibly become a Category 1 hurricane, with wind speeds of at least 74 mph, by Thursday morning. This would make Gonzalo the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Forecasters anticipate that Gonzalo will move through an unfavorable atmospheric environment by the end of the week, which could help to weaken the storm as it approaches the Windward Islands or when it moves into the eastern Caribbean.

This storm poses no immediate risk to the continental United States and will continue to track westward towards the Windward Islands this coming weekend likely delivering heavy rains and gusty winds.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is the earliest named seventh tropical storm in the North Atlantic Basin on record.