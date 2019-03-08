There's net neutrality legislation in Congress… but don't get too excited

On Wednesday, Democrats in Congress introduced a bill that would bring back the 2015 net neutrality rules that the Federal Communications Commission threw out in 2017. The rules prevented internet service providers from discriminating against certain types of online content. Lots of people think that legislation is the only way to settle the question of net neutrality long-term. That's because, right now, the FCC is in charge of either regulating internet service or deciding not to regulate it, and whether the FCC wants to regulate the internet depends almost entirely on which political party is in charge. But this new legislation doesn't really fix any of that. Host Molly Wood talked with Tom Merritt, host of the Daily Tech News Show podcast. He says this comes down to how internet service is legally defined.

