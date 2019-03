The E.U. tells everyone to prep for a no-deal Brexit. The Fed announces what it will do with interest rates Tuesday, and it looks like they'll stay put for now. Levi's is back on the stock market, but will it be able to appeal to Millenials? Plus, after years of resistance from environmental groups and legal battles, an oil company will get to explore for oil under the Everglades.

Today's show is sponsored by WordPress, Brother Printers and Panopto.