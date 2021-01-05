Teachers, School Staff Want To Be Prioritized For Coronavirus Vaccine

School teachers are calling for a change in the vaccine distribution plan created by Governor Ron DeSantis. While DeSantis says he’s prioritizing the highly vulnerable elderly population first, school employees are asking to be included on the priority list. Scott Mazur is the president of the Leon Classroom Teachers Association.

“Many of our teachers have health concerns or live with people that have health concerns. And in order to ensure their safety, and the safety of their loved one, as well as those of their students they should be prioritized as the CDC has suggested be done," said Makur.

An advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that teachers should be next in line. Governor Ron DeSantis says nearly 80% of the vaccines have been distributed to hospitals with the intent of going to elderly patients and health care workers first. In Florida, at least 20 COVID-19 related deaths have occurred among teachers. Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch teaches at Chiles High School. He believes teachers should be on that list also.

“I think that teachers are considered essential workers. And as such should get priority in terms of vaccination right along with the other essential workers who have been prioritized, as well as the 65 and older population," said Welch.

Welch says he will take the vaccine as soon as it becomes available to him.

