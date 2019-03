From the BBC World Service... Chinese exports fell by the most in three years in February. From medicine to politics, a new book shows why the world around us is built for men, creating a gender data gap that systematically discriminates against women. Plus, we look at the huge pay gap between the sexes in soccer and what's being done about it in Spain.

