Sprint and T-Mobile's proposed merger could reshape Sprint's home town

Oil prices have been falling for the past 12 months, with the president taking credit for it on social media. However, there are a variety of other factors in play. Then, we head to the movies, where 2018 proved to be a banner year for ticket sales, but that didn't stop plenty of movie buffs from staying on their couches during the holidays to catch releases like "Bird Box" on Netflix, which at least 45 million people watched. Also, we look at possible big changes in the cell phone industry that could lead to a new lineup of companies. At the heart of change could be Sprint's home town of Kansas City, Mo., as a merger between Sprint and fellow phone giant T-Mobile is on the table.