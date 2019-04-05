Social media, elections and fake news: India edition

India holds its national elections next week. As voters get ready to head to the polls, they're being targeted with false and misleading information. The platform of choice? WhatsApp, the messaging service owned by Facebook that allows users to send encrypted messages to other individuals, groups of people, and forward messages they've received. According to a survey conducted by Microsoft, 64 percent of Indians reported they've encountered fake news. Marketplace Tech host Tracey Samuelson caught up with BBC's Kinjal Pandya-Wagh to talk about the role of WhatsApp in India's election. Pandya-Wagh said misinformation has influenced life in India, despite efforts by the Indian government to regulate fake news.

Today's show is sponsored by Panopto and the Portfolio Group.