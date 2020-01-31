Shots Fired After SUV Storms Past Mar-A-Lago Checkpoints; 2 People In Custody

Two people are in custody after the SUV they were driving blew past two security checkpoints and shots were fired at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday, according to Florida authorities.

The president wasn't there at the time, but was expected to travel there later Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol officers were pursuing the black SUV when it headed toward Mar-a-Lago, according to a statement from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

"The SUV breached both security check points heading toward the main entrance," the statement read. "Officials (still trying to determine) discharged their firearms at the vehicle."

It's still unclear who shot at the car, how many shots were fired or whether anyone was wounded.

The SUV was pursued by the highway patrol as well as by a helicopter from the sheriff's office. "The vehicle has NOW been located and two individuals are currently in custody," the statement said.

Authorities haven't released the names or any details about the two suspects.

The sheriff's office, Florida Highway Patrol and U.S. Secret Service were expected to hold a press briefing later Friday.

