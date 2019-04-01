Saudi oil company profits impress

What’s the most profitable company on earth? We'll give you three guesses. Nope, not Apple. Google? Try again. Exxon Mobil – wrong. It’s the national oil company of Saudi Arabia. Known as Saudi Aramco, it's the runaway leader, according to new numbers put out by the company. These number are the first since ... well, since the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia nationalized the company in the 1980s. Talk about secrets. It seems Wall Street likes the data, too, which, for Aramco, seems to be the point.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.