For sale: A brand that pioneered cosmetics for women of color

The company that launched Ebony and Jet magazines — Johnson Publishing Company of Chicago — has filed for bankruptcy. Johnson sold off its magazines in 2016, but held on to Fashion Fair, its cosmetics brand. When the brand hit the market in 1973, the department store counters that sold it were among the few places where women of color could buy shades that suited their skin. Today, those customers have a lot more options, and the brand's been struggling as a result. Now that Johnson Publishing's trying to sell off Fashion Fair as part of its liquidation, this could be a bit of a problem.

