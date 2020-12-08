Rogers Leaving As Escambia Public Safety Chief

This story originally aired on Dec. 9, 2020.

Six months after starting work as Escambia County Public Safety Director, Jason Rogers has resigned the post, according to County Administrator Janice Gilley.

County Administrator Janice Gilley made the announcement to the county commission, during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

“I did notify you all [Tuesday] morning that, unfortunately, I have accepted Director Rogers’ resignation,” Gilley said. “We’ve discussed with you the situation for his resignation. I’m very sad to accept that; he’s available for questions or conversations if you all would like to visit with him.”

Rogers did not return calls seeking an interview for this story, but in a written statement provided by Gilley he cited a “significant medical event” in his immediate family, that occurred around the time he began work here in June.

“He has notified the public safety departments, and we’ve notified the directors,” Gilley said.

“Of course, I was sad to hear that news,” said Commissioner Robert Bender. “I think he’s been a wonderful addition to public safety and of course, wish him the best of luck with everything.”

The actual last day for Rogers has yet to be determined. Gilley says that remains under negotiation, while other plans are being put into place.

“We have in the meantime discussed with Mr. [Eric] Gilmore, who is the emergency manager, to sit as the interim upon Mr. Rogers’ departure,” Gilley said. “And I’ve also asked [assistant administrators] Debbie Bowers and Wes Moreno – they will be spending time at public safety as well.”

At this time, Jason Rogers is involved with the investigation into the October 26 blaze at Med Pro Solutions on University Parkway that killed one person, along with the search for a new chief for Escambia County Fire Rescue.

“They have not been concluded; he does have a couple more interviews to do in terms of the fire investigation,” Gilley said. “I believe they have 30-something interviews this week related to the fire chief, and they’re hoping to get that narrowed down to the ones that we would bring in for in-person interviews and things like that.”

In just six months, Rogers has had a full plate including the coronavirus pandemic, Hurricane Sally — which was the most intense storm to make landfall in the area since Hurricane Ivan — and a trial set for January involving four ex-emergency medical services officials, who are charged with falsifying training documents.