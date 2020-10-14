Riverkeeper Georgia Ackerman Talks Proposal Banning Wild Oyster Harvesting In Apalachicola Bay

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently postponed making a final rule on its proposal to ban wild oyster harvesting in the Apalachicola Bay until 2025. The agency has approved draft rules, and a temporary order is in place banning wild oyster harvesting in the bay.

Should they finalize the rule, Apalachicola Riverkeeper Georgia Ackerman says the FWC’s decision will be a tough one – but the right one. Ackerman recently spoke with WFSU’s Ryan Dailey.

Questions:

What led to the FWC considering this proposal in the Apalachicola Bay?

The Riverkeeper’s position on the FWC making this move is, in the organization’s words: “A tough decision, but the right decision.” Tell me more about that.

It sounds like the FWC setting aside this time is a means of allowing the bay’s oyster population to rebound – do you agree with that strategy?

