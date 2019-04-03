Remind me: What’s the 1MDB scandal all about?

From the BBC World Service… A trial linked to one of the world’s biggest financial scandals is officially underway in Malaysia today. But if you're scratching your head about what the 1MDB trial is all about, we'll refresh your memory of who, what, where, when and what's next. Then, in an effort to break the longstanding Brexit deadlock, leaders of Britain's two main political parties agreed to meet to hammer out an agreement on a way forward. But with a looming deadline next Friday, what's likely to happen next?

