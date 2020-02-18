Related Program: Fresh Air Rachael & Vilray Share A Mic — And A Love Of Old Swing Standards By Sam Briger • 22 minutes ago Related Program: Fresh Air ShareTweetEmail Rachael & Vilray first met in 2003 when they were students at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, but didn't begin performing together until 2015. Jonno Rattman / Nonsuch Record Listen Listening... / The music duo perform songs from their self-titled debut album, which draws on the music of the '30s and '40s. "There is a timeless quality to these old standards," Vilray says.Copyright 2020 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.