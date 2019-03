The Pensacola Symphony returns to the Saenger Theatre this Saturday, March 9th, at 7:30pm. The program is devoted to a single work, the massive symphony No. 6 by Gustav Mahler. This performance will mark the first time this piece has been performed in Pensacola. Music Director Peter Rubardt and UWF professor Dr. Hedi Salanki stopped by the WUWF studios to share some thoughts on the special event.