The Pensacola Symphony presents the annual "Russian Spectacular" concert this Saturday at the Saenger Theatre. Renown cellist Bion Tsang joins the orchestra for a program of music by Tchaikovsky and Rimsky-Korsakov. PSO Music Director Peter Rubardt and UWF Professor Dr. Hedi Salanki stopped by the WUWF studios to share some thoughts on the upcoming performance.

The PSO performs Saturday February 29th, 7:30 pm.