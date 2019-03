Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke Wednesday about low inflation, which he called "one of the major challenges of our time." Historically, inflation concerns have more often been around too-high inflation, such as the U.S. experienced in the 1970s and early 1980s. But too little inflation can also be problematic, especially for the Federal Reserve's ability to stimulate the economy in a downturn. 

