Pressure mounts on FAA to ground Boeing 737 Max 8s

Pressure is mounting on the Federal Aviation Administration to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft. In the wake of the Ethiopian Airlines crash this weekend, the list of countries taking the jets out of service is growing, and some U.S. lawmakers are calling on the Federal Aviation Administration to do the same. For the latest on this developing story, Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with editor-in-chief of “The Air Current” and longtime aviation journalist, Jon Ostrower.

“The political pressure is enormous,” Ostrower told Ryssdal. “I mean, it's the rest of the world against the FAA right now.”

