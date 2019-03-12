President Trump proposes a 2020 budget big on spending cuts

President Donald Trump's 2020 budget calls for $2.7 trillion in spending cuts over 10 years. And they come from one part of the budget in particular: nondefense discretionary spending. That type of spending supports basic government functions like law enforcement, education and foreign aid. It does not include spending for the military or for mandatory services like Medicare and Social Security, which have steadily become a bigger and bigger part of the budget.

