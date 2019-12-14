Predictions

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, how will Santa embrace new technology? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: He is going to replace elves with TaskRabbit and unpaid college interns.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: He's going to switch to a self-driving sleigh and Wi-Fi-enabled AI drone that brings him cookies and milk.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: He's coming out with "Grand Theft Santa," where he steals everything after he gives it to them. And the second part of the game is mixed martial arts with the Grinch.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if Santa does any of those things, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Peter Grosz and Paula Poundstone.

(APPLAUSE, CHEERING)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE, CHEERING)

