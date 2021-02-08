Pensacola Mayor: 2,500 Doses of COVID Vaccine On The Way

This story originally aired on Feb. 8, 2021.

In his weekly virtual news conference, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson provided an update on the local coronavirus numbers, along with how and where to secure a vaccination.

The mayor kicked things off with repeating last week’s announcement that the current restrictions and guidelines due to COVID-19 have been extended to March 11. The original expiration date had been February 28.

“Events already issued a permit -- and event currently in the issuing process between now and March 11,” the mayor said. “Outdoor city venues will be allowed in the following restrictions: no more than 100 in attendance, you must show crowd control in congestion, and follow CDC guidelines including face coverings and social distancing.

Outdoor markets will continue to have a 100-person limit and also display crown control and the CDC. After the new deadline passes, the restrictions will be re-evaluated in relation to the coronavirus situation at that time.

“The indoor events will also require mayoral approval and after March 11 we will be opening those back up in advance of spring break,” said Robinson. “We hope to have our community centers for our students, to be available to use. [We hope] vaccines will start playing a role by the time we get to March.”

Meanwhile, the case numbers appear to be a bit more encouraging this week. Hospitalizations have dropped to 148 in the three hospitals. The mayor’s also encourage residents to make their reservations to get vaccinated. To that end, the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County will distribute 25 hundred of the Moderna vaccine.

“FDOH allocations will be distributed – 500 to Ascension, 500 to Baptist, 800 to Community Health of Northwest Florida, West Florida Hospital, 200 doses,” said the mayor. “And 500 will be kept by FDOH-Escambia.”

Residents who have not filled out the online application form should use the statewide pre-registration signup, which includes a TDY number for the hearing impaired – (833) 476-1461.

“Residents can call the toll-free list at (866) 201-1025, or register online at www.myvaccineflorida.gov, said Robinson. “Registrants will be notified when they’re appointments are available. [For] more information you can visit www.escambiahealth.com.”

It was roughly one year ago the novel coronavirus began showing up in Europe and then the United States. Not long afterward, the first cases were reported in Florida and leveling significant impact on individual cities such as Pensacola.

“We’re getting through these things, but I’m very concerned certainly about our community at large and a variety of other places, that just dealing with all the other challenges that we’ve had to,” Robinson said. “Dealing with the mental health side; those are things that we’ve just got to keep working through at this particular time.

I think the light’s at the end of the tunnel.”

That said, Robinson added he’s concerned about the fracturing of the community and the nation.

“We’re all very stressed and challenged,” the mayor said. “It’s very difficult and our country is certainly very polarized. I certainly don’t want to see that happen to the city of Pensacola. We see very positive things around the corner for Pensacola, but those are incumbent on us all working together

The goal, says Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson, is to stay together and not fracture, and then move the entire community forward towards success.

“There is success around the corner; but we’ve just go to continue to work hard together to get there. And if we do that, we will be successful.”