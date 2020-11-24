Pensacola Council Features First-Ever Woman Majority

Sandra Averhart reports on the Pensacola City Council's first-ever woman majority.

Following the 2020 Election, the Pensacola City Council will again have four female members. But, after today’s swearing-in ceremony, the four female members will for the first time make up a majority of the policy-making panel.

“It’s wonderful to be a part of history. Here it is 100 years after women got the right to vote that Pensacola will have its first majority woman council,” proclaimed Teniade Broughton, who’s one of the women making history, after winning the District-5 seat.

“It just shows how far we’ve come as a city and I hope to continue with this progress of our city’s population really having a voice.”

“Good evening, Jennifer Brahier, your new District1 Council woman,” declared Brahier in a Facebook post on Nov. 13, hours after certification of her extremely narrow victory over the long-serving District-1 incumbent, P.C. Wu. She won by just three votes.

Brahier believes she’s the first woman to hold the District-1 seat and is excited to be part of the council’s first-ever woman majority. But, she also thinks it’s about time.

“Looking at the demographics in Pensacola for women 35 and older, we average somewhere around 55-60% of the population and yet we’ve never had a majority on council,” she explained. “And, so now, four out of seven puts us at 57% and so we’re almost at the true demographic of the area.”

Brahier and Brougton will be sworn into office, along with District-3’s Casey Jones and District-7’s Delarian Wiggins, in an installation ceremony at City Hall at noon.

In forming the female majority, the newly-elected councilwomen will join sitting council members Sherri Myers and Ann Hill.

Moving forward, Brahier is hoping for a broad, sweeping, more understanding, caring, “maternal” energy on City Council.

“I mean most moms juggle their own schedule and their kids’ schedules and their husbands’ schedule or things like that,” she said. “And, I do think that things like that broad spectrum ability and insight into the needs of others is really critical in moving a city forward.”

“Just because we’re all women doesn’t mean we all think alike, right? So, we will continue to have diversity of thought in our perspectives,” added Broughton.

“But, I think the unique part of this situation is that we won’t have the additional concern related to sometimes wondering if our voices are sometimes shut out because we are women. So, it allows the benefit of a more fair playing field, even despite of differences, we still have an opportunity to represent our districts and represent the city.”

This is not the first time Pensacola City Council has had four female members. It happened from 2009-2011, when Maren DeWeese, Jewel Cannada-Wynn, Diane Mack and Megan Pratt held office. At that time, though, there were nine seats on the panel and it took five to constitute a majority.

District-2 Councilwoman Sherri Myers joined the panel right after.

“I believe it was just me and Jewel (Cannada-Wynn); and Ann Hill was elected two years ago, so there are three of us on there right now.”

But, never a majority before. All that is changing, though, when Jennifer Brahier and Teniade Broughton take the oath of office today.

Myers says she’s looking forward to it, “I think it’s wonderful. It’s historical and I think that it’s going to be a very positive influence on the council.”