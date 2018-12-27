The path left by your online purchases

You might have done a lot of online shopping this holiday season, and you're not alone — more than 1 billion items were shipped for free in the United States this holiday with Amazon Prime, the company reported. And with the rise of online shopping comes a lot more warehouses popping up in rural communities throughout the country storing the products sold by Amazon, Target, Walmart and many other online stores. Bloomington, California, is one such community. It's embroiled in a lawsuit about what a potential warehouse will bring in — jobs, yes, but also a lot of traffic and air pollution. Patrick Sisson wrote about it for Curbed and discusses the story with Marketplace host Amy Scott.