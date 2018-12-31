Partial government shutdown reaches 10 days

(U.S. Edition) The partial government shutdown has reached 10 days, with hundreds of thousands of government employees working without pay. The main sticking point behind the shutdown remains about funding for heightened security along the U.S. border with Mexico. We take a quick look at the markets, but also talk with Reva Goujon, VP of Global Analysis at Stratfor, about the forces that could affect the global economy in 2019. Then, we dive into the re-emergence of the independent bookstore. Today's show is sponsored by Netsuite and Wasabi Technologies.