Paris's Notre-Dame Cathedral In Flames

Notre-Dame Cathedral, one of the most well-known buildings in Paris, France, erupted in flames Monday.

Video circulating on Twitter, showed flames leaping through the roof and dark smoke billowing into the sky.

Police in Paris asked people to avoid the area to facilitate the passage of emergency vehicles.

Notre-Dame de #Paris I Incendie en cours. Évitez le secteur et facilitez le passage des véhicules de secours et d'intervention de la @prefpolice. — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) April 15, 2019

Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo tweeted that they are in the midst of a terrible fire at the cathedral, and that Paris firefighters are trying to control the flames.

Un terrible incendie est en cours à la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. Les @PompiersParis sont en train de tenter de maîtriser les flammes. Nous sommes mobilisés sur place en lien étroit avec le @dioceseParis. J'invite chacune et chacun à respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/9X0tGtlgba — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze or of potential victims.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

