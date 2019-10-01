October 5th Is Opening Night For The PSO

The Pensacola Symphony Opens its season in the Saenger Theatre this Saturday, October 5th. The program, which begins at 7:30pm, will feature a return visit from violinist Bella Hristova, playing the beloved Violin Concerto by Mendelssohn. The second half of the concert is anchored by two landmark pieces that describe the ocean: Debussy’s La Mer and Britten’s Sea Interludes. Music Director Peter Rubardt and UWF professor Dr. Hedi Salanki stopped by the WUWF studios to share some thoughts on the evening’s pieces.

Music Director Peter Rubardt and UWF professor Dr. Hedi Salanki discuss the October 5th Opening Night PSO concert.