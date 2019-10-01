October 5th Is Opening Night For The PSO

The Pensacola Symphony Opens its season in the Saenger Theatre this Saturday, October 5th. The program, which begins at 7:30pm, will feature a return visit from violinist Bella Hristova, playing the beloved Violin Concerto by Mendelssohn. The second half of the concert is anchored by two landmark pieces that describe the ocean: Debussy’s La Mer and Britten’s Sea Interludes. Music Director Peter Rubardt and UWF professor Dr. Hedi Salanki stopped by the WUWF studios to share some thoughts on the evening’s pieces.