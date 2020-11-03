NPR Liveblog - Election Coverage 2020

Whether their ballots are already cast or they’re heading to the polls Tuesday, voters are fired up this election season.
On Saturday afternoon, at the Chester Pruitt Park, the Okaloosa NAACP and Real Women Radio Foundation hosted a “Fired Up and Ready to Vote” rally encouraging people to vote early before the polls closed or make a plan to vote on Tuesday. In between the “Cha Cha Slide” and “Thriller,” community leaders spoke about the importance of this election.
Early Voting in Florida wrapped up on Saturday, with all counties in the northwest part of the state reporting turnout at 55% or higher. There were more in-person early votes cast than through the mail.
Early turnout in Escambia and Walton Counties were at 55%, with Santa Rosa at 56. Okaloosa led the region at just over 60% as of Monday, according to Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux.
Since 2004, the PollyVote political forecasting project has successfully projected the winner of the popular vote in the U.S. race for president. For a discussion of PollyVote’s 2020 forecast, WUWF recently called on University of West Florida government professor and project co-founder Dr. Al Cuzan.