NPR Live Blog - Election Coverage 2020

Whether their ballots are already cast or they’re heading to the polls Tuesday, voters are fired up this election season.

On Saturday afternoon, at the Chester Pruitt Park, the Okaloosa NAACP and Real Women Radio Foundation hosted a “Fired Up and Ready to Vote” rally encouraging people to vote early before the polls closed or make a plan to vote on Tuesday. In between the “Cha Cha Slide” and “Thriller,” community leaders spoke about the importance of this election.