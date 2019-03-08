Not plain sailing for Texas oil exports

In Texas, energy companies are scrambling to find a home for the record amount of oil they’re producing. The state’s pipelines are at capacity, and there’s a rush to build new ones to get the oil to the Gulf Coast, from where it will be sent around the world. Once the oil hits the coast, however, it could be too much for export docks to handle. Oil exporters are competing to build new facilities to keep that from happening, but the industry also has to navigate the tricky economics of international shipping and volatile oil prices.