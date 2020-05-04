NFL Moves International Games Back to U.S. Due To COVID-19

The NFL announced on Monday that it has moved the 2020 season's international games back to the U.S.

One game scheduled to take place in Mexico City, and four games slated for London, will instead take place in the U.S. due to the coronavirus, according to a statement from the NFL.

The NFL has been holding games in London's Wembley Stadium for 13 seasons in an attempt raise international interest in American football. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who have hosted a game each season in the United Kingdom since 2013, would have been the first NFL franchise to play back-to-back games overseas with two home games formerly scheduled there this season. Their 2019 game in Wembley Stadium against the Houston Texans drew more than 84,000 fans.

The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins were also slated to be home teams in London, while the Arizona Cardinals would have hosted the game in Mexico City.

"After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK," NFL executive vice president Christopher Halpin said in the release.

Halpin also said that the NFL looks forward to returning to the U.K. and Mexico for its 2021 season.

