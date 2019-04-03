NFL competitor punts before the end of its first season

The Alliance of American Football is done playing games just eight weeks into its inaugural season. The league was intended as a springtime developmental league for the NFL, but it suspended operations when its top investor, Tom Dundon (who also owns the Carolina Hurricanes NHL franchise), backed out. The AAF joins a long list of gridiron football leagues that have failed, including the WFL, USFL and XFL, though the last one is set to return to the field next year.

