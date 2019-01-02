From the BBC World Service ... The new year ushers in a new president for Brazil, as Jair Bolsonaro is sworn in. We look at the why the far-right former army captain has received positive reviews from the Brazilian business community. Unifying Taiwan with China is the "Chinese Dream" says President Xi Jinping - but Taiwanese investors are wary about setting up in China as business could suffer from intellectual theft. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, Pitney Bowes and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.
New Year, new Brazil?
By Marketplace • 1 hour ago