New Year, new Brazil?

From the BBC World Service ... The new year ushers in a new president for Brazil, as Jair Bolsonaro is sworn in. We look at the why the far-right former army captain has received positive reviews from the Brazilian business community. Unifying Taiwan with China is the "Chinese Dream" says President Xi Jinping - but Taiwanese investors are wary about setting up in China as business could suffer from intellectual theft.