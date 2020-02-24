New West Florida Hospital ER Breaks Ground

By 2 minutes ago

Dirt flew as ground was broken for the new West Florida Hospital Emergency Room
Credit Bob Barrett / WUWFNews

Northwest Pensacola is getting a new emergency health care facility.

“It’s not just urgent care, this is an emergency department,” said Dr. Mark Stavros, the medical director of the West Florida Hospital Emergency Department. He was speaking before a crowd of a few dozen officials and hospital employees for the groundbreaking of the new West Florida Hospital Emergency Room. Located on West Nine Mile Road between Pine Forest Road and I-10, the facility will offer a wide range of services.

“We’re going to be able to give the full services of an emergency department, not just (someplace that treats) bumps and scrapes, we’re going to be able to treat all life-threatening injuries" said Stavros. "We also be able to take care of the bumps and scrapes as well. So the non-emergent problems we’ll be able to take care of but also the emergency things such as chest pain when you’re having a heart attack or stroke. Life-threatening illnesses and injuries we can take care of.”

“I hope there’s not the need for this facility to save my life one day, but if there is the need I hope it does save my life,” said Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry, who stopped by to welcome West Florida Hospital to his district. “The investment in the building is one thing, but the investment in the 40 ongoing new positions is another which — shortly after opening — that expense will exceed the capital investment. Those new (paychecks) and the impact (they) have on those individuals that aren’t with West Florida Hospital right now. So we certainly appreciate that and welcome West Florida Hospital to District Five.”

Once the building is done the new ER will have 11 private-care beds, a dedicated trauma room, full scanning and diagnostic services and a clinical pharmacy. There will also be separate adult and pediatric areas. This will be the second free-standing Emergency Room for West Florida Hospital in the area. They opened their stand-alone facility in Perdido Key in September 2018. 

Tags: 
West Florida Hospital
Steven Barry
Mark Stavros
Emergency Room

Related Content

West Florida Hospital, Nemours Join Forces

By Aug 15, 2017
Dave Dunwoody, WUWF Public Media

Almost a year after plans were announced to sever ties with Sacred Heart Health System, Nemours will partner with West Florida Hospital to provide specialized care for children beginning this fall.

The care provided by the new partnership will extend beyond Pensacola to the rest of the western Panhandle, says Carlton Ulmer, West Florida President and CEO.

Going To The ER? Now You Can Wait At Home

By Jul 21, 2014

   Nobody has a good time at the emergency room. And time after time, one of the mosts consistent complaints ER patients have had is the long wait to see a doctor. Now, there's a new trend that is spreading to hospitals nationwide: waiting for you emergency room visit at home.

Emergency Room Or Urgent Care? What's Right & When?

By Mar 14, 2017
baptisthealth.net

Chest pains and head injuries require immediate, emergency care. But not necessarily a sinus infection or sprained ankle. The question is: how do you make the right health care choice when time and expense are of the essence?

Patients have a choice of emergency rooms, walk-in care centers or seeing their primary physician. But many are in the dark over what an emergency is and what urgency is.