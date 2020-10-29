A New Voice For Pensacola's District 5

The residents of District 5 in Pensacola will have a new representative on the City Council after Election Day. Teniade Broughton and Ron Helms are running to replace John Jerralds, who was appointed following the death of incumbent Gerald Wingate.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Early voting is underway in the district. The four-year term has a salary of $21,486.40 per year. District 5 includes the area south of Brent Lane that is roughly east of Interstate 110 and south to East Cervantes Street.

WUWF asked each candidate why the voters of District 5 should support their candidacy.

Broughton wrote: “I'm asking District 5 voters for their vote because I am the only candidate in this race who has deep and longstanding ties here in District 5 and in this community, and because I have a record of service to this community that goes back many years. District 5 residents deserve a council member who knows this community, answers to this community, and will work hard every day to make this community a better place.”

Helms wrote: “I am the most qualified candidate and I am ready to work & serve Pensacola’s District 5. As a Bold Leader, Strong Advocate, and Results Driven professional, I have the knowledge and experience to get the right results for District 5. Over the past year, I have walked door-to-door in our community and I have enjoyed meeting everyone while hearing the strongest concerns for our community. Also, I can say without any doubt, I have been to more city, county, and community meetings/events than any current member of Pensacola City Council. I am engaged, experienced, and especially in touch with the needs of our district and community. I will get results for our residents and businesses.”

We also wanted to know the three priorities the candidate would have for the district or for the city of Pensacola?

Helms wrote: “My top priorities are affordable housing, less homelessness/panhandling, stronger neighborhood protection, or more responsive and responsible law enforcement presence/community policing.

“The Woodland Heights Community Center must open its doors in the evenings and on weekends to truly be the best resource for our kids and seniors. As your Pensacola City Council representative, I promise to place your needs first and foremost.

“Every neighborhood within Pensacola’s District 5 has real needs. I look forward to serving the Northeast Neighborhood, Woodland Heights, Gonzales Court, portions of East Hill, Pensacola Village, portions of 9th and 12th Avenue, and the residents along the backside of Carpenter’s Creek. I am thankful for those in each neighborhood who put their trust in me.”

Broughton wrote: “Finding new ways to breathe life into our local economy and helping our small business weather challenges like COVID-19 and hurricane recovery.

“Ensuring District 5 gets our fair share of infrastructure funding to improve our parks, streetlights, sidewalks, and flooding issues.

“Working to improve housing affordability and attainability for young professionals and families.

To give the voters a look at each candidate’s personal side, we asked “What personal or professional information would you like to share with the voters to assist them in their decision?”

Broughton wrote: “I'm a seventh-generation member of Allen Chapel AME Church and a proud Booker T. Washington Wildcat, UWF Argo, and FAMU Rattler. I'm deeply active in the community, serving as president of the John Sunday Society, chairperson of the Escambia County Equal Justice Initiative, and a member of the Gallery Night Pensacola Board, the Pensacola Bicentennial Celebration Committee, and Junior League of Pensacola.”

Helms wrote: “I have been of service to the greater Pensacola community in very diverse ways during my nearly 17 years of calling Pensacola home. Prior to election, I have already provided resident assistance relative to coordination of city services and safety solutions. We were at Pensacola Village for 4 days after Hurricane Sally providing meals to the residents and providing resources until power was restored by Gulf Power. I have also been active and engaged in our neighborhoods.”