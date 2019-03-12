A 'new start' for the world's biggest car alliance

From the BBC World Service… Though the United States' aviation authority says Boeing 737-Max 8 planes are safe to fly, two countries this morning have gone a step further than others in the last 24 hours and banned the aircraft from flying over their airspace. Then, the result of a Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi board meeting on the future of the carmaker alliance. Plus, how is the rising tide of populism impacting the global economy? We hear from the former Indian central bank governor and IMF chief economist Raghuram Rajam about why it's important for communities to take back local control: How they can do that and why he believes nationalism isn't the right solution.

Today's show is sponsored by the Alliance for Lifetime Income, On Deck Capital, Brother Printers and EquityZen.