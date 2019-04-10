Public school teachers across the nation are going online to raise funds for their classrooms. They are using crowdfunding websites like DonorsChoose to ask parents or other supporters to pay for their next school project. Experts say teachers are doing this so they can have curriculum or materials in their classrooms their school districts may not spend money on. But in Nashville, the school district has put a ban on online fundraising.
Nashville bans schools from online fundraising
By Shalina Chatlani • 3 hours ago