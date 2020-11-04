More Than 11 Million Vote In Florida

More than 11 million Floridians cast ballots in Tuesday’s elections, with turnout early Wednesday estimated at 76.7 percent, according to information on the state Division of Elections website.

The website showed at least 11,076,775 of the more than 14.44 million voters cast ballots, though it indicated that numbers from Clay, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties were not complete.

The highest turnout was in Collier County, with 90.25 percent, and Sumter County, with 87.96 percent.

Hardee County had the lowest turnout at 65.2 percent, while Hendry County was at 67.97 percent, according to the Division of Elections website.

