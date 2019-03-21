Midwest flooding has agriculture reeling

Nebraska officials estimate that flooding has caused $1.3 billion in damage in the state, more than half of it to crops and cattle. The disaster there and in neighboring Iowa follows a difficult year for both states’ farmers, who’ve been reeling from the ongoing trade war and softening global economy. Now Iowa and Nebraska, with the second- and fourth-largest agricultural economies in the nation respectively, are contending with floodwaters that have washed away stored grain, killed herds of cattle and threaten the spring planting season.

