Massachusetts Reimposes Coronavirus Restrictions

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is reimposing statewide coronavirus restrictions following an increase in infections and hospitalizations. Starting Sunday, residents will revert to Step 1 of Phase 3 of the reopening plan, a news release from Baker's office said.

The rollback will require indoor performance venues and certain "high-contact indoor recreational businesses" to shut down. Most others will operate at 40% capacity. This includes retail shops, arcades, museums, offices and places of worship.

Outdoor gatherings are getting the chop as well, from 100 to 50 people. Anyone planning to host a gathering of 25 people or more outside will be required to notify their local health board in advance.

Residents hoping to dine out will face additional restrictions. Restaurant goers will be required to wear a mask whenever they aren't eating or drinking. Tables will be capped at six people and restricted to 90 minutes of service. Food court seating in malls will be shut down entirely.

Gyms will remain open, but guests will be required to wear a mask at all times. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the state has recorded over 250,000 cases and nearly 11,000 people have died. Over 58,000 cases are active.

