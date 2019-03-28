Major League Baseball's bio-data dilemma

Lawmakers grilled FAA officials over its safety certification process following two deadly Boeing plane crashes. Donald Trump has nominated conservative think tank Heritage Foundation economist and presidential booster Stephen Moore to sit on the board of the Federal Reserve, but is picking an ally for that body that uncommon? Plus, do bio-data trackers worn by Major League Baseball players pose a risk to their privacy?

