Line Of Gusty Thunderstorms Are Likely To Swing Through The Sunshine State Thursday

The powerful storm system that has prompted Tornado Watches over a wide area from east Texas to Alabama Wednesday afternoon and evening is expected to bring the threat of a few strong storms to Florida on Thursday.
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center -- who is responsible for storm outlooks across the United States -- has assigned their highest rating, a level 5, for much of Mississippi and Alabama into Wednesday night. Most of the Florida Panhandle, from Marianna to Panama City and west to Pensacola, is in a level 2 or 3 risk late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The Tallahassee area, Nature Coast, North-Central Florida, and the Jacksonville metro area is in a level 2 risk from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. A level 1 risk for severe storms is in effect for the Interstate 4 corridor late Thursday afternoon into early Thursday evening. Areas south of a line from Melbourne to Fort Myers are not likely to see severe weather, but a few gusty storms are possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
Strong wind shear, which is an increase in the wind speed or a change of wind direction as one goes above the ground, is forecast to be favorable for several reports straight-line damaging winds, especially in the level 2 and 3 risk areas. Reports of damaging winds are also possible in the level 1 risk area, but they are expected to be spotty in nature.
Here are the estimated time of arrival over the Sunshine State:
- Pensacola, Destin, Crestview areas: 2-5 AM CT
- Panama City, Marianna: 5-8 AM CT
- Tallahassee, Apalachicola: 9 AM - Noon ET
- Live Oak, Lake City, Perry: Noon - 3 PM ET
- Jacksonville metro, Gainesville, Nature Coast: 3-6 PM
- Tampa/St Pete, Orlando, Daytona Beach: 6-10 PM
- Melbourne, Treasure Coast, Sarasota, Fort Myers: 10 PM Thursday - 5 AM Friday
- Gold Coast and Keys: 5-10 AM Friday