Legislation Putting Constitution Revision Commission Abolishment On 2022 Ballot Advances

Wednesday state lawmakers came a step close to getting rid of Florida’s constitution revision commission. The group last met in 2017 and added seven amendments to the constitution, five covering multiple subjects. They were created in 1968 before there were other ways to amend the constitution. Long-time lobbyist Barbara Devane says the group no longer serves its initial purpose.

“They’ve gotten off the track of the original intent of the CRC and quite frankly they’ve become quite political," said Devane. "It seems people who can’t get things passed during the legislative session bring it to the CRC and try to get it passed.”

An identical bill filed last session died on the calendar last session after passing all of its committees unanimously.

The joint resolution requires 60 percent approval from both chambers before it can be added onto the ballot.

