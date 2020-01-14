LAX-Bound Aircraft Dumps Fuel On Elementary School, Minor Injuries Reported

Updated at 5:28 p.m. ET

Emergency units treated 17 children and 9 adults after an LAX-bound aircraft apparently dumped fuel on an elementary school playground, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

All 26 patients were "complaining of minor injuries," the department said in tweet.

None of the patients was taken to the hospital.

The school was in Cudahy, a neighborhood in southeast Los Angeles, about 15 miles from the airport.

"70 firefighters and paramedics on-scene and committed to providing care for those injured," the department said in a tweet.

The LA Unified School District said students and staff complained of skin irritation or breathing difficulties.

Local news outlets reported "multiple first responder units — including ambulances" arrived at Park Avenue Elementary School.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that Delta Air Lines Flight 89 declared an emergency after departing Los Angeles International Airport, returned to the airport and landed without incident, according to the Associated Press.

This is a developing story. Some things reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

