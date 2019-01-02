Kai visits the dark web

When a company like Target or Yahoo gets hacked, where does the stolen personal information end up? A lot of times, it is up for sale on the dark web. Cybersecurity researcher Stephen Cobb gives Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal a tour of the dark web and shows us how stolen information is sold. Also on the show: China's slowdown. A new survey reveals that Chinese manufacturing declined in 2018. We'll talk about what's behind the decline, what Chinese officials may do in response and how that is affecting American companies. And is Brexit still happening? Maybe. British Prime Minister Theresa May has until Jan. 14 to convince Parliament to approve her plan or face the possibility of a “no-deal” Brexit. What would that look like?