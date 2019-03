Just what is Apple going to unveil Monday?

On Monday, Apple is holding a special event tagged with the line "It's showtime!" That's led to wide speculation the company will finally reveal its streaming service. But it may not be the Apple-takes-on-Netflix battle some were hoping for. Marketplaceā€™s Jed Kim talked with Brian Wieser, who leads business intelligence for advertising firm GroupM. He says if you were paying attention to Apple's reported budget for original content, around $1 billion, you could've guessed its latest play isn't becoming a giant entertainment studio.

